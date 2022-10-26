Young Sheldon Adds Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones as Mandy's Parents

Young Sheldon is set to introduce Georgie’s potential future in-laws. Every Big Bang Easter Egg on Young Sheldon

The Big Bang Theory spinoff has tapped Will Sasso (MADtv) and Rachel Bay Jones (The Good Doctor) to recur as Mandy’s parents, Jim and Audrey McAllister, our sister site Deadline reports.

Jim is a “good-natured father” who gets caught in the “crossfire between his pregnant daughter and stubborn wife,” according to the official character breakdown. He also happens to own the local tire store, which might be of interest to Georgie — who, as we know from Big Bang, eventually finds success as Dr. Tire.

Audrey, meanwhile, is described as “a force to be reckoned with both in her daughter’s life and in her marriage. She is unhappy with Mandy’s life choices and isn’t afraid to say so.”

Both Sasso and Jones have history with Young Sheldon co-creator Chuck Lorre. The former recurred throughout the final three seasons of Mom as Jill’s eventual husband Andy, and guest-starred in a Season 7 episode of Two and a Half Men. The latter recurred on the recently ended United States of Al as Art’s girlfriend Lois.

No word yet on when their first episode of Young Sheldon will air.

Emily Osment, who was introduced as Georgie’s baby mama midway through Season 5, was elevated to series regular ahead of Season 6. In recent weeks, Mandy has moved into Meemaw’s spare bedroom and further acclimated herself into the Cooper family, most recently striking a sisterly bond with Sheldon’s twin Missy.

New episodes of Young Sheldon air Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS. Are you looking forward to meeting Mandy’s parents? Sound off in Comments.