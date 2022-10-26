The Upshaws Family Comedy Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

More family-friendly comedy from The Upshaws is coming your way. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The half-hour sitcom has been renewed for Season 3 at Netflix, our sister site Variety reports. New episodes will arrive sometime in early 2023.

Created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes (who also serve as showrunners), the series centers on Bennie Upshaw (played by Mike Epps), a well-meaning mechanic in Indianapolis just trying the best he can to take care of his family. His semi-unconventional family unit includes wife Regina (Kim Fields), firstborn son Bernard (Jermelle Simon), younger daughters Aaliyah and Maya (Khali Spraggins and Journey Christine), and teenage son Kelvin (Diamond Lyons), whom he fathered with another woman named Tasha (Gabrielle Dennis).

A man with a messy past, Bennie works hard to be there for his family and tolerate his sarcastic sister-in-law Lucretia (Sykes) while chasing success.

The renewal news comes after Hicks inked an overall deal with Netflix in 2021 to write, produce and create projects for the streamer. Her writing credits include Sister, Sister, Girlfriends, Sherri, Are We There Yet?, State of Georgia, Instant Mom, Uncle Buck (which starred Mike Epps), Marlon, Insecure and The L Word: Generation Q.

Hicks also co-wrote several made-for-TV movies, including Jump In, Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 for the Disney Channel, as well as VH1’s Drumline 2: A New Beat. Most recently, she co-wrote the theatrical film Sister Act 3: Kicking the Habit.

Are you excited for more of The Upshaws? Let us know your thoughts below.