Bad News Bears Sports Comedy in Development at CBS, With Female Lead

More than 40 years after the network’s first time at the plate, CBS is taking a second swing at a TV series based on the seminal film The Bad News Bears.

The 1976 movie starred the great Walter Matthau as Morris Buttermaker, an alcoholic pool cleaner/former minor league baseball pitcher who was is recruited to coach the titular youth baseball team comprised of misfit players. The youth cast included Tatum O’Neal as wunderkind pitcher Amanda Wurlitzer and Jackie Earle Haley as bad boy Kelly Leak.

That OG Bad News Bears spawned two sequels, The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training (in 1977) and The Bad News Bears Go to Japan (1978), a two-season CBS sitcom led by Jack Warden, and a 2005 film remake starring Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear and Marcia Gay Harden.

This time around, our sister site Deadline reports, black-ish executive producer/writer Corey Nickerson is developing a reboot in which a down-on-her-luck, divorced mom coaches a team of misfits in a cutthroat Little League.

No, Maggie Lawson’s Back in the Game was not renewed.

Nickerson, who is exec-producing the prospective series with Aaron Kaplan and Melanie Frankel, reportedly will weave in her own personal experiences coaching her son’s baseball team.