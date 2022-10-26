Chad Rescued by Roku — Nasim Pedrad Comedy Finds New Home for Season 2

Chad‘s story might just have a happy ending after all. Cancelled TV Shows: What Would've Happened Next

Three months after being unceremoniously scrapped by TBS (on what was supposed to be the day of its second season premiere!), the Nasim Pedrad comedy has found a new home on The Roku Channel, our sister site Deadline reports.

A specific premiere date has not yet been announced.

“So much of my heart is infused in this show,” Pedrad said in a statement. “While I feel conflicted celebrating anything right now as the people of my homeland are in the midst of a revolution against an oppressive regime, I’m grateful to have a platform where I can talk about it. I’m grateful to be part of a diaspora of Iranians, all from various sectors, utilizing their reach and resources to help amplify the voices of the Iranian people. And I’m especially grateful to be promoting a show that portrays an Iranian American family from a place of humor, humanity, and empathy— something I had longed for growing up.”

In addition to obtaining the exclusive streaming rights for Chad‘s second season, Roku also has the non-exclusive rights to carry the show’s eight-episode first season.

Chad was one of two remaining live-action sitcoms at TBS following the cancellation of Tracy Morgan’s The Last O.G. The other, Miracle Workers starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi, is currently in production on Season 4.

The series, which stars Pedrad as a 14-year-old boy, has had a long and tumultuous history. It made it to the pilot stage at Fox in 2016 but was ultimately passed over. Then in 2019, TBS reshot the pilot and given Pedrad the official greenlight. A teaser trailer was first released that spring, but Season 1 didn’t see the light of day for another two years, finally premiering April 6, 2021.

Will you follow Chad to The Roku Channel? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.