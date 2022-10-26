The Good Doctor's Antonia Thomas to Star in Apple's Insomniacs Rom-Com

Apple TV+ has greenlit Still Up, a comedy series starring Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor) and Craig Roberts (Red Oaks) as “insomniac friends who have no secrets — except for their feelings for each other.”

Currently in production in London, the “almost-romantic comedy” is set in the after-hours world of insomniacs Lisa — a free-spirited, aspiring illustrator who is raising her young daughter alongside loving partner Veggie — and Danny, a gifted journalist suffering from extreme anxiety that profoundly impacts his life.

“While the rest of the world sleeps, these two friends spend their long nights talking,” reads the synopsis, “and despite being apart, they have come to rely on each other in the hazy, heightened evening hours. As their unique relationship unfolds, we begin to realize that they may be much more than friends.”

In addition to Thomas and Roberts, the cast includes Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners) as Veggie, Lisa’s reliable, kind, eternally optimistic partner; Lois Chimimba (The Outlaws) as Amy, the forthright and funny woman Danny meets on a dating app; Luke Fetherston (Pandora) as Adam, Danny’s helpful fireman neighbor who lives across the hall; Rich Fulcher (Kidding) as Cat Man, Danny’s strange neighbor with a penchant for cats; and Sam Spiro (Sex Education) as Christine, Veggie’s overbearing but fun-loving mother.