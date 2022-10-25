First Wives Club Gets Season 3 Release Date on BET+ — Plus, Watch the Trailer!

The ladies of First Wives Club are back, and they might be welcoming a new addition to the friend group.

On Tuesday, BET+ announced the premiere date for Season 3, which is set for Thursday, Nov. 17; new episodes will stream weekly.

The streamer also released the official trailer for the upcoming season, featuring Hazel (played by Jill Scott) looking shocked at her — or maybe someone else’s — pregnancy test results. Could there be a baby on the way for the singer and her Jamaican boo Nigel (Mikhail Keize)? Plus, it looks like therapy has done wonders for Bree (Michelle Buteau) and Gary (RonReaco Lee), who look happier than ever.

Press PLAY on the above video for a glimpse at what’s to come in Season 3.

New episodes will see Hazel, Bree, and Jayla come together to celebrate Hazel’s wedding at a tropical paradise — but then the unexpected happens. To cope, Hazel throws herself into work where she “clashes with a newly empowered Regina,” per the official synopsis. Meanwhile, “Bree has a new lust for life, diving headfirst into extreme adventure, and Jayla fights to prove herself at her new firm. With old flames, new coworkers, shifting power dynamics, and one epic heist, the girls learn to navigate their feelings of loss to discover what’s really important to them.”

Guest stars this season include Deborah Cox, Tara Pacheco, Bill Barrett, Tasha Smith, Essence Atkins, Valerie Pettiford, Terri J. Vaughn, Affion Crockett, Tobias Truvillion, Dominique Washington and Bailey Tippen.