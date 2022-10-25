Disney+ Is Exclusive Home for New Doctor Who Episodes Starting in 2023

Disney+ will be the exclusive home for Doctor Who‘s upcoming adventures starting in late 2023, for territories outside of the UK and Ireland (of course).

Stateside, new Doctor Who episodes/specials had been airing on BBC America, since 2008.

The switcheroo was officially announced on Tuesday morning’s Live With Kelly & Ryan by Ncuti Gatwa, who is set to (eventually) play the Fifteenth Doctor.

The deal between the BBC and Disney+ will take effect with the new episodes arriving in November 2023, to coincide with the series’ 60th anniversary. (HBO Max will continue to be the U.S. streaming home for the original seasons, 1 through 13.)

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY+ to watch Andor, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, The Mandalorian, the next new Doctor Who specials and more!

David Tennant, as revealed in the Power of the Doctor special that aired Oct. 23, will play the Fourteenth Doctor in the next three specials, before Gatwa takes over as the Fifteenth Doctor.

In a statement, showrunner Russell T Davies said, “I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK.”

Disney+ president Alisa Bowen in turn said, “We’re excited by the opportunity to bring new seasons of this beloved franchise exclusively to Disney+ and introduce the show to the next generation of audiences in more than 150 markets around the world. The series is a perfect addition to our ever-growing catalog of global content that continues to make Disney+ the home for exceptional storytelling.”

Will you follow Doctor Who to Disney+ a year from now? Share your thoughts on the series’ new Stateside home below!