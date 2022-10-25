Baking It: Amy Poehler Joins Season 2 to Host With Maya Rudolph, Replacing Andy Samberg — Get Release Date

Baking It is mixing up its ingredient list: Peacock’s baking competition will return for Season 2 with Amy Poehler hosting alongside her old SNL castmate Maya Rudolph, TVLine has learned.

The streamer has announced a premiere date as well: Season 2 will debut Monday, Dec. 12, with new episodes airing weekly. The same day, NBC will air a special celebrity holiday episode of Baking It at 10/9c where “Maya and Amy invite their famous friends to ‘cele-bake’ the holidays in a friendly competition to raise some dough for their favorite charities,” per the official description.

Poehler steps in for fellow SNL alum Andy Samberg, who hosted Season 1 with Rudolph. (Baking It hails from the same production team as the NBC reality competition Making It, hosted by Poehler and Nick Offerman.) On Baking It, talented bakers compete in a series of challenges designed by the hosts and face a formidable judging panel made up of real-life grandmothers.

“This season’s coziest cooking competition is Baking It Season 2!” Poehler and Rudolph said in a statement. “This season has everything: The Grannies, crafty bakes, goofy songs about butter, cash prizes, BFFs, family, and did we mention butter? And to make it even more exciting, we’ll be hosting this season together!”

Is Poehler an upgrade over Samberg? Sound off on the switcheroo in the comments.