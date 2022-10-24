Ratings: The Simpsons, 60 Minutes Lead Sunday's Non-NFL Fare

In the latest TV ratings, NBC Sunday Night Football‘s broadcast of the Steelers/Dolphins game averaged 12.3 million total viewers and a 3.4 demo rating, down sharply from last week’s early numbers. 'Missing' Shows Found!

Opposite SNF, the (sigh, deciding) ALCS Game 4, the House of the Dragon finale (read coverage) and a Doctor Who special (get David Tennant’s reaction)….

CBS | 60 Minutes drew the night’s biggest non-NFL audience (7.7 million). Pending adjustment due to late starts, The Equalizer (6.8 mil/0.5) and East New York (5.3 mil/0.3) are down sharply in the demo, while NCIS: LA (3.9 mil/0.3) is down just a tick.

ABC | AFV (3.9 mil/0.4), Celebrity Jeopardy! (3.6 mil/0.4), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (3.1 mil/0.3) and The Rookie (3.3 mil/0.3) all held steady.

FOX | An NFL-boosted The Simpsons drew 3.4 mil and a 1.0, followed by The Great North‘s 1.7 mil/0.6, Bob’s Burgers‘ 1.5 mil/0.5 and Family Guy’s 1.4 mil/0.4.

THE CW | Family Law (335K/0.0) and Coroner (334K/0.) both dipped.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.