Ghosts Cast Previews Séance Episode, Shares Halloween Costume Tips

For any Ghosts fans looking to dress up as their favorite character from the show for Halloween this year, we’ve got some advice on how to nail your look from none other than the cast of the hit CBS comedy. Because who better than the people wearing those same outfits, day after day, to offer up costume tips?

In the above exclusive video, the stars share the key pieces — peasant top, no pants, arrow, of course — needed to dress up as one of the ghosts. Or if you prefer to be more living than dead, Rose McIver has a clothing suggestion for those viewers who are looking to channel their inner Sam, with a nod to her ancestor Hetty.

The cast also previews this Thursday’s Halloween episode (CBS, 8:30/7:30c), titled “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty’s Past,” which co-showrunner Joe Wiseman previously told TVLine plays with the idea that “some of the boundaries between the living and dead can be thinned” on the holiday.

“Sam and Jay are throwing a Halloween party that’s just really a dud. So to liven things up, Hetty actually suggests that Sam conduct a séance,” Rebecca Wisocky, who plays Hetty, shares in the video. But as a result, a nemesis from Hetty’s past is conjured up in the process, and as you can see in the sneak peek, Hetty is not happy to be reunited with this familiar face.

“There’s even more supernatural than we’ve already leaned into,” McIver adds. Or as Brandon Scott Jones (aka Isaac) puts it, “This one feels the most ghost-y.”

Press PLAY above to watch the video, then hit the comments to tell us if you’ll be dressing up as a Ghosts character this Halloween!