Apple TV+ Increases Subscription Price for the First Time Since 2019 Launch

For the first time since it bowed in November 2019, Apple TV+ is increasing its price tag.

Beginning today, new and existing subscribers will now pay $6.99 per month for access to the streaming service, a 40-percent hike from its initial $4.99 monthly cost.

Also on the rise is the price of Apple Music, which is now $10.99 (previously $9.99) per month for the individual plan. Apple Music’s family plan, which was previously $14.99 per month, is now $16.99.

For those who enjoy a more robust portfolio, the Apple One bundle — which includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and iCloud+ and Apple Arcade — has risen from $14.95 to $16.95.

“The subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One will increase beginning today,” Apple said in a statement to TVLine. “The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience. We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.”

Apple’s price hike was first reported by 9to5Mac. Do you feel these services are worth their new, higher costs? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.