Zuri Craig, America's Got Talent Vocalist, Dead at 44

Zuri Craig, a singer who appeared on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent, died Friday. He was 44 years old.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the singer’s family wrote on his Instagram page. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”

As of Sunday, a cause of death has not been revealed.

Craig was part of an Atlanta-based singing duo called The CraigLewis Band. In 2015, he, alongside his partner Jeffrey Lewis, competed on the talent show where they ultimately placed fifth overall. The duo turned heads crooning James Brown’s “This Is a Man’s World,” and later received a gold buzzer from Michael Bublé after performing a wowing rendition of Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin’ Down.”

Before he hit the AGT stage, Tyler Perry found Craig singing cover songs on YouTube, and hired him to appear in plays and movies like Madea’s Big Happy Family, Madea Gets a Job and A Madea Christmas.

In addition, The CraigLewis Band performed on Oprah in 2010, and followed that up with a spot on The Mo’Nique Show the year after. Craig was also set to produce a live production in Atlanta called “Soul Food Live” starting in November.