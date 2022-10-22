Ratings: SmackDown Tops Friday in Demo, Blue Bloods Cops Most Viewers

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown drew nearly 2.2 million total viewers along with a 0.5 rating, holding steady week-to-week and topping the night in the demo. The Freshman Class' DVR Report Card Is In!

Over on CBS, S.W.A.T. (4.3 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.7 mil/0.4) were steady in the demo, with the latter copping Friday’s largest audience. Fire Country (5.1 mil/0.4, read recap) dipped in the demo.

Elsewhere, ABC’s Shark Tank (3.1 mil/0.4) ticked down… NBC’s College Bowl (1.7 mil/0.2) was steady heading into next week’s finale… and The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (797K/0.1) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (662K/0.1) both rose sharply in audience; preemptions, somewhere?

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.