The Rookie: Feds Picked Up for (a True) Full Season at ABC

Niecy Nash-Betts has re-upped her fidelity, bravery and integrity pledge through (at least) May.

ABC on Friday ordered an additional nine episodes of freshman drama The Rookie: Feds, bringing its total Season 1 haul to 22 episodes (aka a true, honest-to-goodness full-season — remember those?).

The Rookie: Feds debuted on Sept. 27 to 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, though those Live+Same Day numbers swelled to 6.4 million and a 1.5 with delayed playback factored in. Season-to-date, the light procedural — a spinoff of the Nathan Fillion-fronted The Rookie — is averaging a 101% gain in audience with delayed playback, the second-largest boost seen by any ABC drama (trailing only Big Sky‘s 124%).

Feds stars Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI. Clark is a “force of nature” and “the living embodiment of a dream deferred” — and she works together with her new colleagues at the Bureau to bring down the country’s toughest criminals.

The cast also includes Frankie R. Faison (Banshee), James Lesure (Las Vegas), Britt Robertson (Life UneXpected), Felix Solis (Ozark) and Kevin Zegers (Rebel).

TVLine readers gave the offshoot’s premiere episode (read recap here) an average grade of “C+.”