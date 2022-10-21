She-Hulk's K.E.V.I.N. Almost Looked Very Different — See Early Concept Art

Kevin Feige could have looked look a Sentinel from The Matrix, and not a machine in your ophthalmologist’s office, based on newly revealed concept art for the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season finale.

Midway through what was shaping up to be a “messy” finale showdown, Jen Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) escaped through the Disney+ menu screen, confronted She-Hulk‘s writers on the Disney lot, and then marched off to meet with the revered K.E.V.I.N., a “giant A.I. brain” whose name stands for “Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus.”

As head writer/exec producer Jessica Gao told Marvel.com, “When the [visual development team] was showing us different possible sketches of K.E.V.I.N., they were all wearing little hats. No matter what type of robot or machine it was, it was wearing a little black baseball hat on top,” like the one Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige famously wears. But “Kevin said, ‘Well, that doesn’t make a lick of sense, why would a robot wear a hat?’”

Accommodating what was one of Feige’s lone notes on the mega-meta moment, Gao instead greenlit a K.E.V.I.N. design that incorporated a traffic light-like brim which evoked a baseball hat. “That was the compromise that we made, where now it made logical sense for Kevin and I got to have what looks like a little Kevin hat on this machine,” Gao shared.

Days after the finale premiered, Jeff Simpson — who is credited as a visual development concept artist for She-Hulk — shared early concepts for K.E.V.I.N. (below), each of which sported the actual cap. Simpson also expressed his personal reference for the old-timey CPU-style look versus the sleek Apple aesthetic that was ultimately chosen.

Review the early concepts below, and tell us if you think She-Hulk wound up choosing the best K.E.V.I.N.