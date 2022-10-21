Ratings: Young Sheldon, Ghosts Lead Thursday; Fox Sitcom Audiences Grow

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon and Ghosts tied for the Thursday demo win, with the former also delivering the night’s largest audience.

With NBC’s Law & Order shows in rerun mode….

CBS | Young Sheldon (with 6.5 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating), Ghosts (5.9 mil/0.5) and So Help Me Todd (4.2 mil/0.3) all dipped, while CSI: Vegas (3.6 mil/0.3) rose to a season high in audience and was steady in the demo.

ABC | Station 19 (3.8 mil/0.4) and Grey’s Anatomy (3.5 mil/0.4, read recap) both ticked up in audience while hitting all-time demo lows. Alaska Daily (2.9 mil/0.2) ticked down in both measures.

THE CW | Walker (702K/0.1) added some eyeballs, while Walker Independence (528K/0.1) dropped some.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.1 mil/0.4), Welcome to Flatch (1.2 mil/0.2) and Call Me Kat (1.5 mil/0.2) were all steady in the demo, with the sitcoms both (conspicuously?) surging to season highs in audience.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

