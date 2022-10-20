Yellowstone aficionados, your fanship is about to be rewarded. On Thursday, the mega-popular Western drama announced that its Season 5 premiere, which won’t hit the Paramount Network until Sunday, Nov. 13, when two episodes start unspooling at 8/7c, will get a sneak-peek preview at 100+ AMC Theaters locations on Saturday, Oct. 29. Yellowstone Season 5: Our Burning Questions

Tickets to the event are $15 and go on sale… well, today, at AMCTheatres.com and on the AMC Mobile App.

In addition to whetting viewers’ appetites for the next chapter in the Dutton family’s blood-soaked story, screenings will include a preview of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King, the Paramount+ series that brings bonafide big star Sylvester Stallone to the small screen. It won’t debut on the streaming service until Sunday, Nov. 13.

Yellowstone viewers are invited to attend the to-do dressed as their favorite character — hey, wannabe Beths and Rips! — to enter an online costume contest to win a Dutton-centric merchandise pack. There will also be a photo op, a collectible-product giveaway (while supplies last), exclusive AMC codes for discounts to YellowstoneTVShop.com and a one-month free trial code in order to watch Tulsa King on Paramount+.

As previously reported, four recurring Yellowstone cast members have been promoted to series-regular status for the super-sized Season 5, which is being split in two halves: Jen Landon (marble-mouthed scene stealer Teeter), Wendy Moniz (John’s old flame, Governor Perry), Mo Brings Plenty (Rainwater’s go-to guy, Mo) and Kathryn Kelly (Jimmy’s fiancée, Emily).

So… will you be trying to rope a ticket to a sneak peek? Hit the comments.