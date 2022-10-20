TVLine Items: The Game Season 2 Date, Lucifer Vet Joins Goosebumps and More

The Game will be back on this winter, when Season 2 of the Paramount+ series premieres on Thursday, Dec. 15, with its first two episodes. New installments will continue to unspool weekly on Thursdays.

The revival “offers a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football,” per the official description. “The team tackles racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love — all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play the game.” In the 10-episode second season “the beloved characters and their relationships fight to survive the storms of change they face.”

Press PLAY above to watch the cast announce the release date.

* Rachael Harris (Lucifer) has joined Disney+’s upcoming Goosebumps series as “an unassuming waitress at a local café that dabbles in sorcery,” our sister site Variety reports.

* E! News will return as a nightly show with new co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester after a two-year break, beginning on Monday, Nov. 14 at 11:30 pm.

* Deon Cole will host the Soul Train Awards 2022, airing Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8/7c on BET and BET Her.

* Chelsea Handler will host the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, airing live Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 on The CW from 7-10 pm ET (and on tape-delay PT).

* BET+’s upcoming dark comedy series Average Joe, starring Deon Cole, has added the following actors to its cast as series regulars, per Deadline: Tammy Townsend (Queen Sugar), Malcolm Barrett (Timeless), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Bosch), Michael Trucco (Battlestar Galactica), Ashley Olivia Fisher and Pasha Lychnikoff (Stranger Things, Shameless).

* HBO Max has released a trailer for The Big Brunch, a cooking competition series created and hosted by Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy. The eight-episode series will debut with the first three episodes on Thursday, Nov. 10, followed by three episodes on Nov. 17 and two final episodes on Nov. 24.

