Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable in Anthony Rapp Sexual Abuse Case

House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey has been found not liable for sexual battery against accuser Anthony Rapp.

The civil trial against Spacey concluded on Thursday after getting underway on Oct. 6; jurors deliberated for just under 90 minutes before reaching a verdict.

Rapp, who currently co-stars on Star Trek: Discovery, alleged in October 2017 that Spacey had made an unwanted sexual advance toward him in 1986, when Rapp was only 14 and Spacey was 26. According to Rapp’s account, Spacey had invited Rapp to a party at his residence. During the party, Spacey allegedly came into a bedroom where Rapp was watching TV, picked Rapp up, placed him on the bed and climbed on top of him.

More men subsequently came forward with allegations against Spacey in the days after Rapp spoke out, and several House of Cards crew members told CNN that Spacey created a “toxic” work environment on the set of the Netflix political drama through alleged acts of sexual harassment and assault.

In September 2020, Rapp filed a lawsuit against Spacey for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The assault claim was dismissed ahead of this month’s trial, while the emotional distress claim was tossed out during the trial, with Judge Lewis A. Kaplan stating that it “repeats and re-alleges” Rapp’s sexual battery claim.

Following the wave of allegations against Spacey in 2017, Netflix fired him from House of Cards, and the show’s sixth and final season proceeded without him. His character, Frank Underwood, was ultimately killed off for the final episodes.