As We See It Cancelled at Amazon

As We See It, Parenthood creator Jason Katims' dramedy about roommates living on the autism spectrum, will not be returning for Season 2 on Prime Video, TVLine has learned.

Touted as “Katims’ best series since Parenthood” in TVLine’s Best Shows From the First Half of 2022, the eight-episode series told the story of three twentysomething roommates living on the autism spectrum as they attempt to “get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them.”

The series, which dropped on Jan. 21, starred Rick Glassman (Undateable) as Jack, Sue Ann Pien (Ballers) as Violet and newcomer Albert Rutecki as Harrison. (All three actors identify as living on the spectrum in real life.) The supporting cast, meanwhile, included Sosie Bacon (13 Reasons Why) as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians) as Violet’s brother Van, and Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds) as Jack’s father Lou.

Katims (whose own son is on the spectrum) served as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

In addition to being among TVLine’s Best Shows From the First Half of 2022, As We See It earned a Metacritic score of 82 and a 90% Fresh rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

