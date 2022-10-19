Hot Bench Season 9 Adds New Judges

The Hot Bench will look quite different when the syndicated courtroom series opens its new season. Daytime TV's Big Moves

When Season 9 of Hot Bench premieres on Monday, Oct. 31, Judge Yodit Tewolde and Judge Rachel Juarez will join series vet Judge Michael Corriero, as the trio take on real small claims cases from courthouses across the country.

Succeeding Judges Tanya Acker and Patricia DiMango, “Judges Yodit Tewolde and Rachel Juarez bring an exciting new energy and a fresh, new dynamic to our series that viewers know and love,” Hot Bench executive producer David Theodosopoulos said in a statement. “Their diverse backgrounds and experiences are a beautiful complement to Michael, and I’m thrilled to welcome these strong, accomplished women to the bench.”

A nationally renowned criminal defense attorney, Tewolde was the founder and managing attorney of her own criminal defense firm. She is described as “a sought-after legal analyst” who has hosted The Grio’s Making the Case, contributed to America’s Most Wanted and served as an anchor for Court TV.

Juarez is an experienced litigator who handled complex civil cases for large corporate clients, before co-founding a family law practice specializing in the representation of high net worth and high-income individuals in complex divorce and other family law matters. She was also appointed to serve as a Temporary Judge by the Los Angeles County Superior Court Temporary Judge Program.

Corriero, a six-year veteran of Hot Bench, served in the New York State Court for 28 years, and was instrumental in implementing programs that provide rehabilitation programs for young offenders.

Created by Judge Judy Sheindlin, the Emmy-nominated Hot Bench is touted as “the first-ever three-judge bench on television,” where plaintiffs and defendants seek justice from a panel of judges who argue the merits of cases amongst themselves to come to a verdict. Viewers are also treated to “a bird’s eye view of how the court functions, watching the judges hash out the facts and law during deliberations where ultimately majority rules.”