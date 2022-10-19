Chicago P.D. Newbie Sean Is a 'Kindred Spirit' With Upton, Jefferson White Says

Another new face is headed to Chicago P.D., but he won’t be carrying a badge and gun.

Jefferson White (Yellowstone, Blindspot) joins the NBC procedural this week in a multi-episode arc as Police Chief Patrick O’Neal’s son Sean.

Wednesday’s episode (10/9c) finds the younger O’Neal helping Intelligence as their search for a missing girl leads them into a human trafficking ring. “He’s got access to communities that don’t necessarily trust the CPD because of the history and tension,” White tells TVLine. “Sean himself has a complicated relationship with the police, and that also means he has a completely different perspective on [the case].”

Complicated is one way to put it. According to the actor, Sean has lived a “very difficult life” having struggled with addiction. This resulted in a “contentious relationship with his dad,” which improved after Sean turned his life around and dedicated himself to helping youth who are going through similar issues.

The chief’s son shares similarities with newcomer Torres, another street-savvy guy with a few rough edges. Despite this common ground, though, White notes that they take “very different approaches” in how they serve the communities they come from.

Sean will spend most of his time in this week’s episode working alongside Upton, who’s been struggling as of late after her husband Halstead took another job outside of the country. White says that Sean, in some ways, is a “kindred spirit” with Hailey and offers her a shoulder to cry on. “What she’s going through — the difficulty of that — he offers to be an outlet and a resource as she navigates [it],” he says.

Are you looking forward to seeing Jefferson White in Chicago P.D.?