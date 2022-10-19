Chicago Med Video: April and Ethan Have an Awkward Reunion in the ED

Dr. Ethan Choi wasn’t expecting to run into his ex-fiancée in the ED on this Wednesday’s Chicago Med (NBC, 8/7c), making for an awkward moment in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek.

In the above scene, April (former series regular Yaya DaCosta) apologizes to Ethan for the “sneak attack” that just took place in a patient’s treatment room. She was worried it would be awkward, and boy is it as the two try to navigate this unexpected face-to-face. But a lot has changed since the pair broke up and April left the hospital. For example, when April notes how skirting the system must be a headache for the ED chief, Ethan happily replies, “Good thing it’s not me anymore. My choice.”

And Ethan’s not the only person April runs into while visiting Med: She also exchanges some words with Crockett, whom you might remember she once kissed.

As previously reported, Brian Tee, who has played Ethan since the show’s debut in 2015, will exit the NBC drama this season in the Dec. 7 episode, titled “Could Be the Start of Something New.” (He will return to make his directorial debut with Episode 16.) Meanwhile, DaCosta’s return in this week’s episode comes after her surprise appearance in the Season 8 premiere. At the time, executive producer Diane Frolov told TVLine that the actress would be back for a couple more episodes to give “closure” to April and Ethan’s relationship. Hmm, could the two be riding off into the sunset together?

