Uzo Aduba to Star in Showtime Thriller All Her Little Secrets From Evil Writer

Uzo Aduba has lined up her next TV role: The three-time Emmy winner (Orange Is the New Black) is set to star in the Showtime limited series All Her Little Secrets, according to our sister site Deadline.

Based on the bestselling novel by Wanda M. Norris, All Her Little Secrets is billed as a fast-paced thriller that stars Aduba as corporate lawyer Ellice Littlejohn. She finds herself embroiled in an affair as well as a shadowy conspiracy that settles on her as its next target. “Ellice’s perfect façade starts to crumble as she scrambles to hold onto all she has earned, protect her family and stay alive,” per the official description.

Aurin Squire (Evil, The Good Fight) will pen the adaptation and executive-produce. Aduba will serve as an EP on the one-hour drama as well.

Aduba first broke out as inmate Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on the Netflix prison dramedy Orange Is the New Black, a role that won her a pair of Emmys in 2014 and 2015. She won a third Emmy in 2020 for playing trailblazing Black Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm in the FX/Hulu docudrama Mrs. America. She also recently starred in a new season of the HBO psychological drama In Treatment, taking over the lead role from original star Gabriel Byrne and earning an Emmy nomination for best lead actress in a drama.

Book readers, does Aduba fit the part? Let us know what you think in the comments.