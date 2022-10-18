TVLine Items: Simu Liu Finds Seven Wonders, Teletubbies Trailer and More

From Ten Rings to Seven Wonders.

Marvel star Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is attached to headline a series adaptation of Ben Mezrich’s novel Seven Wonders, which is development at Prime Video, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project centers around a “brilliant botanist-adventurer, Dr. Nate Grady (Liu), who teams up with the slippery international fixer, Sloane Seydoux, on a breathless race to solve an ancient mystery tied to the Seven Ancient Wonders of the World.”

In addition to starring in the action-adventure series, Liu will executive-produce alongside writer Adam Cozad (The Legend Of Tarzan) and director Justin Lin (S.W.A.T.). On the TV side, Liu is known for playing Jung on the Canadian comedy Kim’s Convenience.

* The half-hour Comedy Central special The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms – America Unfollows Democracy will premiere Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 11:30/10:30c, after which it will be available on Paramount+.

* The Suspect, a thriller starring Aidan Turner (Poldark) and based on the bestselling novel by Michael Robotham, will premiere all five episodes Thursday, Nov. 3 on Sundance Now and AMC+. Watch a trailer here.

* Netflix has released a trailer for its Teletubbies reboot, starring Tituss Burgess. Part of Netflix Jr., the new series premieres on Monday, Nov. 14.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the second season of Young Royals, dropping on Tuesday, Nov. 1:

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the thriller Echo 3, starring Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Alienist), Michiel Huisman (The Flight Attendant, Game of Thrones) and Jessica Ann Collins (Clickbait, Revolution). The series premieres with its first three episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

