Spider-Man: No Way Home: How to Stream the Extended Edition for Free

If you’re a Spider-Man: No Way Home fan, here’s a way to get “More Fun Stuff” for free. (Which is always nice.)

Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version (aka the extended edition) swung into theaters last month and featured more than 10 minutes of new footage, including more Matt Murdock (played by Charlie Cox) and one alternate mid-credits scene. Now, that same extended cut will be available to stream on Starz starting Oct. 18 — and if you’re savvy about it, you can catch it during a free 7-day trial.

($8.99/month, following a 7-day free trial*)



How to Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version on Starz

Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version will stream exclusively on Starz beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. You can sign up now for a 7-day free trial (after which you will be billed $8.99/month, unless you cancel first) to stream the superhero flick that boasts not one or two but three Spider-Mans (played by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire), plus other Starz movie content including Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Subscribers also have access to Starz original series such as the Power franchise, Outlander, Blindspotting, Heels, P-Valley, Hightown, Run the World and the recently premiered Step Up 3.

Starz subscribers enjoy unlimited streaming (on up to four screens at the same time) and downloads (directly to your device to watch anytime, anywhere).

