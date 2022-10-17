Dancing With the Stars: Selma Blair Exits Season 31 Due to Health Concerns

Selma Blair‘s time in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom came to a premature end on Monday night when the actress voluntarily bowed out of the Season 31 competition.

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and has been transparent about her battle with the chronic illness while participating in Season 31 with professional dancer Sasha Farber. But during rehearsals for this week’s two broadcasts, MRI results revealed that the rigors of the competition were taking a significant, and potentially dangerous, toll on Blair’s muscles and bones. Thus, she decided to exit the competition during Monday’s broadcast, which celebrated the most memorable year of each contestant’s life; she and Farber still performed a sendoff waltz to Andra Day’s “What the World Needs Now is Love,” earning a perfect 40 from the judges.

“I don’t think people understand what this show means to [the competitors],” Blair told co-host Alfonso Ribeiro after her performance. “Everyone had such incredible reasons for being here — so wholesome and so good. To see the audience react to each one of us and our efforts, it’s so heartening. I’m so proud of everyone, and I’m so proud of this audience for seeing us.”

Because Blair voluntarily left the competition, no other dancers were eliminated on Monday’s episode. A second, Prom Night-themed installment of Dancing will stream on Disney+ on Tuesday night (8/7c), and Monday’s scores from the judges will instead factor into Tuesday’s final results. (Blair’s perfect 40 won’t affect the competition; TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas earned the evening’s second-highest score of 39 — including the first 10s of the season! — with their contemporary number.)

Video of Blair’s final performance will be added when it becomes available. In the meantime, drop a comment with your thoughts on her early departure.