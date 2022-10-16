NCIS: Hawai'i Sneak Peek: Lucy's Moving Plans Catch Kate Off Guard

Fans of NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Kate/Lucy romance have been served very, very well thus far in Season 2. But from the looks of our exclusive sneak peek at this Monday’s episode, some agita may now be on tap for said ‘shippers. Inside Line Scoop: NCIS, NCIS: LA and More!

In the episode “Sudden Death,” airing Monday at 10/9c on CBS, Tennant’s NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy sailor — and in the course of doing so, goes head-to-head with a ruthless local criminal organization.

Elsewhere, as seen in the sneak peek above (that will have you shouting at Kate, “Say something!!!!!!”), Lucy (played by Yasmine Al-Bustami) is readying for work at Kate’s apartment when it comes out that she needs a new place to live. Kate (Tori Anderson) is clearly caught off guard by Lucy’s casual reveal, as well as the fact that she already has some rental prospects.

Kate fumbles for the right reaction, and while, “You’re here all the time…” is a good start, will she cough up the idea of cohabitation? Press play above to see how the edge-of-your-seat moment plays out.

Much later this TV season, NCIS: Hawai’i will take part in the NCIS universe’s first-ever three-way crossover, with NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles. Thus far, the RSVP list looks to include Hawai’i‘s Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Noah Mills, NCIS‘ Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama and Brian Dietzen (who play Alden, Nick and Jimmy), and NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J (aka Callen and Sam).

Want scoop on any of the NCIS shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.