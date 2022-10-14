Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's Hagrid and Star of UK's Cracker, Dead at 72

Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series, has died at age 72. Harry Potter Reunion's Best Moments

“For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client,” Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said in statement. “As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

The final appearance of Coltrane’s career came in HBO Max’s 2022 special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. Among the reunion’s most memorable moments was this bittersweet thought from Coltrane about his character’s legacy: “People will be watching in 50 years time, yes. I’ll not be here sadly… but Hagrid will.”

In addition to playing beloved groundskeeper Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter movies, Coltrane’s extensive film career also included memorable roles in projects like GoldenEye (1995), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Ocean’s Twelve (2004).

Most of Coltrane’s small-screen work was on British television, including shows like Alfresco (1983), Tutti Frutti (1987) and Cracker (1993–2006).

During his acting career, Coltrane won three British Academy Television Awards, a Royal Television Society Award and a special honor at the 2016 Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

How will you remember Coltrane? Drop a comment with your memories of the actor below.