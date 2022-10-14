Raven's Home's 100th Episode Marks Raven-Symoné's 200th Turn as the Disney Channel Psychic — Watch Video

Not even Raven Baxter could have foreseen the future her character would come to have on Disney Channel.

Tonight’s episode of Raven’s Home (9/8c) is a double milestone for series star Raven-Symoné, who not only celebrates the 100th episode of Raven’s Home, but also her 200th official episode playing the title character. That’s So Raven, the series which first introduced audiences to the psychic fashionista, ran for 100 episodes between 2003 and 2007.

If you really want to get technical, the character of Raven has also appeared on other Disney Channel series — including Cory in the House, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Bunk’d — which means the actress is actually celebrating 200-plus episodes tonight. But let’s not muddle things up with math.

As you might expect, the show’s star and executive producer has some big feelings about her journey, which began when she became the first Black girl to star in her own Disney Channel series nearly two decades ago.

“Playing Raven Baxter for 200 episodes, since Episode 1 of That’s So Raven, has meant so much to me — I have put my heart and soul into this character,” the actress says in TVLine’s exclusive behind-the-scenes video from the episode’s taping.

Also on hand to sing Raven-Symoné’s praises is Anneliese van der Pol, who returns as Chelsea for the big 1-0-0, as well as the current cast of Raven’s Home.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a look inside Raven’s Home‘s 100th episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts on all things Raven below.