Ghosts' 1-Hour Christmas Episode Gets Airdate, 'Holiday Rom-Com' Premise

Ghosts Christmas Episode
Courtesy of CBS

The Ghosts and Sam will have very different holiday agendas when the CBS hitcom serves up an hourlong Christmas episode this December.

Airing Thursday, Dec. 15 from 8 to 9 pm ET, the XL outing finds Jay’s (played by Utkarsh Ambudkar) sister Bela (Punam Patel) returning to Woodstone Mansion for a holiday visit — in the company of a platonic male friend. (Patel first played Bela in Season 1’s 12th episode, titled… well, “Jay’s Sister”; see photo above.)

Sam (Rose McIver), inspired by the holiday rom-coms she adores, in turn makes it her mission to spark a holiday romance between Bela and her traveling companion. The ghosts, however, conjure up a very different holiday plan that also involves Bela.

How holly and jolly will the holiday episode be? Executive producer Joe Port previously told TVLine, “There is a lot of singing in the Christmas special” — though, to the disappointment of at least the TVLine reader who had written into Inside Line, Utkarsh Ambudkar’s Jay won’t be among those carrying a tune.

“He’s an incredible improvisational rapper, like world class,” executive producer Joe Wiseman raved, noting that Ambudkar was part of Freestyle Love Supreme, an improvisational hip-hop comedy group started by Lin-Manuel Miranda. “We would love [to have him sing on the show]” but “We currently don’t have plans for that.”

