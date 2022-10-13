The Rings of Power Rises on Nielsen Streaming Top 10 While Cobra Kai Holds at No. 1; The Sandman Leaves Chart

Netflix’s Cobra Kai topped Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for a second straight week, by amassing 1.9 billion minutes viewed across its library of 50 episodes. Streaming This Month on Netflix, Amazon & Others

Prime Video’s Rings of Power ticked up a spot for the Week of Sept. 12, tallying 988 million minutes viewed across four available episodes.

Nielsen notes that the family-friendly Cobra Kai‘s audience is comprised of 18 percent 2-17 year-olds and 56 percent 18-49 year-olds, whereas Rings of Power skews older with 71 percent of its viewers being 35+. (HBO’s House of the Dragon, which is measured on the Acquired and Overall charts, meanwhile lands 68 percent of its audience in the 18-49 range.)

Netflix’s The Crown rose four spots in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, with 796 million minutes viewed/40 total episodes, followed by Netflix’s Sins of Our Mother (661 million minutes/three episodes) and the Season 5 return of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (581 million minutes/48 available episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the Week of Sept. 12 were four Netflix offerings — Devil in Ohio (552 million minutes/eight episodes), The Imperfects (533 million minutes/10 episodes), Fate: The Winx Saga (524 million minutes/13 total episodes) and Stranger Things (479 million minutes/34 episodes) — followed by Disney+’s She-Hulk (403 million minutes/five available episodes).

Falling out of the streaming originals Top 10 this time around were Virgin River, Echoes and the yet-to-be-renewed The Sandman.

Meanwhile on Nielsen’s separate ranking of all streaming fare, No. 3 House of the Dragon (which streams on HBO Max) closed in on No. 2 Rings of Power by clocking 960 million minutes viewed across five available episodes — though Nielsen notes that folding in the HBO series’ linear viewing minutes would bring its total to 1.17 billion.

Nielsen reports that 33 percent of Dragon viewers are also watching Rings of Power, while an almost identical 34 percent of the Rings of Power audience also watches HOTD.

