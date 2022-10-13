The English Trailer: Emily Blunt Wants Revenge in Amazon's Bloody Western

Emily Blunt may look like a genteel lady in the new Prime Video Western The English — but don’t mess with her.

The streamer has released a new trailer for the series (debuting Friday, Nov. 11), with Blunt starring as an aristocratic Englishwoman named Lady Cornelia Locke who finds herself in 1890s America. There, she crosses paths with Eli Whipp (Blindspot‘s Chaske Spencer), a Pawnee calvary scout who’s warned by a fellow soldier after the war: “In there, you’ve been one of us, but out here? You’re one of them.” Sure enough, Cornelia and Eli find themselves in mortal danger — but after a flurry of violence, as Cornelia marvels, “here we are, and it’s everyone else that’s dead!”

What follows is a tale of revenge, with Cornelia confessing: “Someone killed my child… and now I’m gonna kill him.” She enlists Eli for help on her quest, using rifles, bullets, bows and arrows to clear the way and leaving multiple bodies in their wake. An investigation into “a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders” reveals Cornelia and Eli’s shared history, per the official description, “and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.”

