Percy Jackson Disney+ Series Adds WWE's Adam Copeland and The Flash's Jessica Parker Kennedy

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has added three more to its ranks.

The upcoming Disney+ series has cast WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (aka Edge) in a recurring role as Ares, the God of War, our sister site Variety reports. Ares is described as “handsome in a wicked way, and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed.”

Meanwhile, The Flash alum Jessica Parker Kennedy will guest-star as Medusa, who was “wronged by the gods” and lives a “bitter” life of seclusion until travelers stumble upon her living space. The famed creature is “welcoming to some and a threat to others.”

Copeland’s previous TV roles include Syfy’s Haven, while Kennedy also starred on Starz’s Black Sails.

Additionally, Silicon Valley‘s Suzanne Cryer will guest-star as Echidna aka the Mother of Monsters. Dangerous, intimidating and “strangely maternal,” she enjoys challenging heroes and will test Percy’s faith in the gods.

Based on Rick Riordan’s best-selling book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians promises to tell the fantastical story of Percy Jackson (played by The Adam Project‘s Walker Scobell), a 12-year-old modern demigod who’s just coming to terms with his divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth (played by Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

The cast also includes Virginia Kull as Percy’s mom Sally Jackson; Glynn Turman as the centaur Chiron, who trains the heroes; Megan Mullally as Percy’s math teacher Mrs. Dodds, aka Fury Alecto, who was sent by Hades; Jason Mantzoukas as camp counselor Mr. D (the Greek god Dionysus); Timm Sharp as Percy’s stepfather Gabe Ugliano; Charlie Bushnell as Hermes’ son Luke and Dior Goodjohn as Ares’ daughter Clarisse.

A premiere date has not yet been set.