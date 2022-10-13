TVLine Items: Thrones Vet Joins Dune Series, The L Word Trailer and More

Dune: The Sisterhood is expanding: Indira Varma (aka Game Of Thrones‘ Ellaria Sand) has joined HBO Max’s forthcoming prequel series, our sister site Deadline reports.

The female-led spinoff of the film franchise is intended to act as a companion series to the new Dune films as it portrays the events of the Frank Herbert novels through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women. As previously reported, Emily Watson (Chernobyl) will play Valya Harkonnen, while Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) will play Tula Harkonnen — two sisters who “have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit.”

Varma will portray Empress Natalya, “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino.” In addition to her arc on Game of Thrones, the actress’ previous TV credits include Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Capture, For Life, Carnival Row, Human Target and Rome.

* Netflix has given a series order to creator Kurt Sutter’s Western action drama The Abandons, about the “fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets” as a family fights to keep their land in 1850s Oregon, our sister site Variety reports.

* Michael Beach (Dahmer: Monster, The 100), Lindsey Gort (All Rise) and Joshua Colley (Love, Victor) will recur in HBO Max’s upcoming series Dead Boy Detectives, based on Neil Gaiman’s DC Comics characters, with Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant) and Beth Schwartz (Arrow) serving as showrunners, per Deadline.

* Hulu has given a 10-episode order to the drama Interior Chinatown, starring Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley) as Willis Wu, “a background character trapped in a police procedural trying to find his way into the larger story — and along the way discovers secrets about the strange world he inhabits and his family’s buried history.” The series hail from showrunner Charles Yu, who penned the book on which the show is based, and director Taika Waititi.

* Amazon Freevee has greenlit God. Family. Football., a coming-of-age docuseries following former football player and high school football coach Denny Duron, who has come out of a 30-year retirement to lead the program he founded at Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, La back to national prominence.

* Showtime has released a trailer Season 3 for The L Word: Generation Q, premiering Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c:

* Watch a teaser for Spirited, a new take on A Christmas Carol starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer, and streaming Friday, Nov. 18 on Apple TV+ (following its theatrical release on Nov. 11):

