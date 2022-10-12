Ratings: Winchesters Scares Up Strong Debut, New Amsterdam Eyes Low

In the latest TV show ratings, The Winchesters debuted on Tuesday night to 757,000 total viewers — The CW’s second-most watched season premiere this fall (trailing only Walker), and not a far cry from time slot predecessor Superman & Lois‘ Season 2 average (820K). In the demo, it scored a 0.1 rating. 'Missing' Shows Found!

TVLine readers gave the Supernatural prequel spinoff an average grade of “B+,” with 90% planning to stay tuned.

Leading out of The Winchesters, the acquired Tom Welling/Brendan Fraser series Professionals made its Stateside debut to 354K and a 0.1.

Elsewhere….

CBS | FBI (7.1 mil/0.5), International (6 mil/0.4) and Most Wanted (5.2 mil/0.4) all were up in audience versus last week’s early numbers, though down in the demo. FBI easily copped Tuesday’s largest audience.

NBC | The Voice (6 mil/0.5) slipped week-to-week but still landed in a three-way tie for the nightly demo win. La Brea (3.5 mil/0.4) was steady, but New Amsterdam (1.6 mil/0.2) slipped to a demo low and its second-smallest audience ever.

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2 mil/0.5) was steady week-to-week, while The Rookie: Feds (1.54 mil/0.2) slipped for a second straight week since its launch.

FOX | The Resident (2.6 mil/0.3) and Monarch (1.7 mil/0.2) were both steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.