TNT Acquires The Lazarus Project, UK Action Drama, to Debut in Early 2023

Just when you thought TNT was getting out of the scripted business, they’re kinda sorta back in. The HBO Max, TBS, TNT Cancellation Frenzy!

TNT announced on Wednesday morning that it has acquired The Lazarus Project, a UK action-thriller that made its debut across the pond this June, with an eye on an early 2023 Stateside premiere.

The Lazarus Project will thus mark the first new scripted drama to bow on TNT since the April 2022 merger that brought Discovery and WarnerMedia together as Warner Bros. Discovery. (Since that merger, Claws and Animal Kingdom have both ended, while Snowpiercer is heading into a fourth/final season that was greenlit prior.)

“We have a robust slate of exciting new projects in development to give the large, engaged TNT audience a reason to tune-in night after night,” Kathleen Finch, Chairman and CCO for Warner Bros. Discovery’s US Networks Group, said in a statement. “Acquiring the U.S. rights to The Lazarus Project, a series that already has a strong following in the UK, gave us a runway to reset TNT’s scripted and unscripted development filters and quickly deliver fresh content for fans of big, scripted drama.”

Of note, The Lazarus Project has already been renewed for Season 2 in the UK.

The Lazarus Project is described as “a riveting eight-hour drama that follows George (played by I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu), the latest recruit to the titular secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction.

When a freak accident harms someone close to George, Lazarus won’t let him turn back time to undo it unless there is the threat of global extinction. He then must choose to stay loyal or go rogue as he faces the question: If you had the power to re-write your past, what would you sacrifice to do it?

The series also stars Anjli Mohindra (The Peripheral), Tom Burke (The Musketeers), Caroline Quentin (Dickensian), Rudi Dharmalingam (The Split) and Charly Clive (Pure).