TVLine Items: The Mosquito Coast Trailer, Bunk'd Renewed and More

Allie and Margot aren’t seeing eye-to-eye about their future on The Mosquito Coast in a new trailer for Season 2 of the Apple TV+ drama.

The series follows “the dangerous journey of Allie Fox (played by Justin Theroux), a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen,” per the official synopsis.

In the upcoming season, “after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees. This new refuge creates trouble for the Foxes though when they become entangled in a conflict between a local drug lord and his family. At odds about whether to settle down or keep moving, Allie and Margot (Melissa George) pursue different paths to secure their family’s future. The outcome of which will either unite the family or tear it apart forever.”

The Mosquito Coast Season 2 premieres with its first episode on Friday, Nov. 4, followed by new episodes every Friday through Jan. 6, 2023.

* Bunk’d has been renewed for Season 7 at Disney Channel, making it the network’s longest-running live-action series.

* Your Honor Season 2 has added Mark Margolis (Better Call Saul) and Mark O’Brien (Halt and Catch Fire) in recurring roles, our sister site Variety reports.

* Amazon Freevee has released a trailer for Season 2 of Judy Justice, helmed by Judge Judy Sheindlin and premiering Monday, Nov. 7 with four all-new episodes (followed by weekday releases through Dec. 16 and then a second batch of episodes in 2023):

* HBO has released a trailer for the documentary A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, premiering Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 9/8c, and executive-produced by Pittsburgh natives Michael Keaton, Billy Porter and Mark Cuban:

