The Hardy Boys Renewed for Third and Final Season to Stream on Hulu — Bailee Madison Joins Cast

The Hardy Boys will solve mysteries for a third and final season, to stream on Hulu in 2023. Additionally, Bailee Madison (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) has boarded the cast for that farewell run. Streaming TV Renewals and Cancellations!

Season 3, announced on Wednesday, will pick up where the shocking events of Season 2 left off. “The Hardy boys and their friends dig up even more secrets, conspiracies and threats as they piece together their great-grandfather’s long-lost map and race against time to uncover a powerful ancient relic before it falls into the wrong hands,” reads the official synopsis.

Madison will guest-star in the final season as Drew Darrow, a fun but often frustrating new ally with a brilliant mind and appetite for magic and mysteries.

Returning cast members, meanwhile, include Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot as the titular Frank and Joe, Keana Lyn as Callie Shaw, Adam Swain as Chet Morton, Cristian Perri as Phil Cohen, Riley O’Donnell as Biff Hooper and Krista Nazaire as Belinda Conrad.

Season 3 of The Hardy Boys is executive-produced by co-showrunner/head writer Chris Pozzebon, co-showrunner/head director Jason Stone, Joan Lambur, Suzanne Wilson and Madeleine Lambur, and Doug Murphy, Pam Westman and Athena Georgaklis.

Want scoop on The Hardy Boys, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.