Glee's Off-Screen Controversies Will Be Explored in Discovery+ Docuseries

Discovery+ is taking Glee fans back to McKinley High for a peek behind the curtain of Ryan Murphy’s musical phenomenon.

A yet-untitled docuseries from Ample Entertainment is set to reveal never-before-told stories about the hit series, as recounted by cast and crew members, journalists, and other individuals who experienced the world of Glee firsthand, our sister site Deadline reports.

Among other topics, the series will address behind-the-scenes feuds between various cast members, many of which involved star Lea Michele, who recently issued a public apology for her “unnecessarily difficult behavior” on set. (Heck, even Chris Colfer admitted earlier this week that it would be “triggering” to attend a performance of Michele’s Funny Girl on Broadway.)

The series will also touch upon the events surrounding several cast members’ deaths, including Cory Monteith‘s fatal heroin overdose in 2013, Mark Salling‘s child pornography possession charges and eventual suicide in 2018, and Naya Rivera‘s drowning accident in 2020.

A premiere date for the three-part docuseries remains TBD.

Glee aired for six seasons (2009–2015) on Fox, picking up four Primetime Emmy Awards (plus 18 additional nominations) along the way. The entire series is currently available to stream on Disney+.

The show’s cast included Michele as Rachel Berry, Matthew Morrison as Will Schuester, Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester, Monteith as Finn Hudson, Colfer as Kurt Hummel, Amber Riley as Mercedes Jones, Kevin McHale as Artie Abrams, Jenna Ushkowitz as Tina Cohen-Chang, Dianna Agron as Quinn Fabray, Rivera as Santana Lopez, Heather Morris as Brittany S. Pierce, Salling as Noah “Puck” Puckerman, Chord Overstreet as Sam Evans, Darren Criss as Blaine Anderson, Harry Shum Jr. as Mike Chang, Alex Newell as Unique Adams, Blake Jenner as Ryder Lynn, Jacob Artist as Jake Puckerman, Melissa Benoist as Marley Rose, Becca Tobin as Kitty Wilde and Jayma Mays as Emma Pillsbury,

