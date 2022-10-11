Days of Our Lives Actor Found After Being Reported Missing in Hawaii

James Lastovic, best known for portraying Joey Johnson on Days of Our Lives, has been found after going missing while on vacation in Hawaii.

Lastovic and roommate Nevin Dizdari were reported missing on Monday after they failed to return home to Los Angeles from their vacation.

They were last seen Sunday at the Hanalei Bay Resort, where they asked their hostess about hiking prospects at Kokee State Park. They did not return to the hotel on Sunday night, nor were they on their flight back to Los Angeles on Monday. All of their suitcases were left at the resort.

Then on Tuesday, some good news: “My sister and James are okay,” Dizdari’s sister Emma posted to her Instagram story. “They got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to the resort now. Thank you everyone for reposting and helping us reach Nevin.”

Lastovic played the role of Steve and Kayla’s son Joey from 2015 to 2020. He also portrayed Christian on Netflix’s Insatiable.