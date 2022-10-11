Days of Our Lives Threesome Leaves Some Fans Hot, Others Bothered

Days of Our Lives‘ Salem has always been one of the horniest towns in America, but the Peacock soap’s latest love scene is ruffling a few feathers.

For the first time since it premiered in 1965, Days delivered a threesome during Monday’s episode, with Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) and Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) inviting Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) to their apartment for a game of 2-on-1. Or 1-on-1-on-1? Whichever sports metaphor applies here.

Needless to say, the fans had thoughts. Most reacted positively, with one viewer calling it the “hottest sex scene in daytime history,” and another simply exclaiming, “That was hot!”

But even some of the fans who enjoyed the finished product still remained mindful of the show’s more conservative viewers. “Wonder what my 90 yo grandmother would have thought about a threesome on [Days of Our Lives],” one fan tweeted.

Of course, not everyone was on board with the ménage à trois; one fan asserted that the storyline felt “disrespectful.” More specifically, some feel that the storyline “has been harmful to queer women.” As one person writes, “People assume that bi/fluid women still want a [man] even when they’re completely happy with another woman. It’s why gross men like Alex won’t leave [female couples] alone.”

Along that same line, another viewer commented: “If [Days] really wanted to push the envelope by showing a threesome then they’d do it with one of their heterosexual couples. Why do they always have to inject a man into a relationship between two women who love and want each other.”

Others were fine with threesome but were surprised that the show decided to treat it “as a genuine love scene.” (To be fair, the song used in the scene featured the word “love” ad nauseum, which was certainly a choice.)

Tell us, Days fans: What do you make of this threesome? Check out video of the main event below, then drop a comment with more of your thoughts on this historic (and surprisingly polarizing?) moment.