Ratings: NCIS: LA Improves Sunday Slot, East New York Audience Grows

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s NFL-boosted The Simpsons led Sunday’s non-sports fare in the demo, while CBS’ 60 Minutes delivered the largest audience.

With NBC Sunday Night Football‘s Bengals-Ravens match-up down sharply from last week’s early numbers, averaging 12.5 million total viewers and a 3.5 demo rating…

CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (7.1 million viewers/0.5 rating), The Equalizer (6.7 mil/0.5) and East New York (5.5 mil/0.4) both dipped in the demo, though the latter built on its premiere audience. Now closing out the night, NCIS: Los Angeles (4.2 mil/0.4) was down from its previous averages but improved a bit on time slot predecessor S.W.A.T. (which last season averaged 3.8 mil/0.4).

ABC | AFV (3.8 mil/0.3) was steady, while Celebrity Jeopardy (3.4 mil/0.3), Celebrity Wheel (3.1 mil/0.3) and The Rookie (2.99 mil/0.3) all dipped.

FOX | Leading out of NFL goodness this week, The Simpsons posted 3.2 mil/1.0, followed by The Great North‘s 2 mil/0.6, Bob’s Burgers‘ 1.7 mil/0.6 and Family Guy‘s 1.5 mil/0.5.

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to sports preemptions, Family Law (410K/0.1) and Coroner (343K/0.1) are both currently up from their season premieres.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.