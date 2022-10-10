TVLine Items: Selena Gomez Doc Trailer, Doctor Who Farewell and More

Singer/actress Selena Gomez is taking viewers inside her mental health journey in a newly released trailer for the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (premiering Friday, Nov. 4 on Apple TV+).

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light,” reads the official synopsis.

* Kindred, based on the Octavia E. Butler novel and starring Mallori Johnson (WeCrashed), will premiere Tuesday, Dec. 13 on Hulu with all eight episodes.

* The upcoming animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has been renewed for Season 2, ahead of its series premiere on Feb. 10, 2023 on Disney Channel.

* Chris Messina (The Mindy Project) has joined Kaley Cuoco in the Peacock dark comedic thriller Based on a True Story, about “a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.”

* Watch a trailer for The Power of the Doctor, aka Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of Doctor Who, airing Sunday, Oct. 23:

* Paramount+ has released a teaser for Star Trek: Prodigy‘s midseason return on Thursday, Oct. 27:

