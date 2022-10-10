The Man Who Fell to Earth Not Returning for Season 2 at Showtime

Though Showtime “flirted with the idea” of expanding The Man Who Fell to Earth into additional seasons, the network has “ultimately decided to embrace it as a one season story well told.” Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“Our thanks to the extraordinary Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin and Sarah Timberman who did a great job of turning the David Bowie film into such a resonant tale for our times,” a Showtime spokesperson tells The Hollywood Reporter. “And kudos to a wondrous cast led by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris and Bill Nighy for bringing it to life. Alex and Jenny originally intended The Man Who Fell To Earth to be a close-ended story. While we flirted with the idea of expanding it into a second season, we all ultimately decided to embrace it as a one season story well told.”

Inspired by both the 1963 Walter Tevis novel and the iconic 1976 Bowie film, The Man Who Fell to Earth starred Academy Award nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) and Naomie Harris (Moonlight) as the titular alien, named Faraday, and Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer.

The Man Who Fell to Earth was executive-produced by co-showrunners Kurtzman and Lumet (Star Trek: Discovery), Hlavin (TV’s Shooter), Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Ejiofor, Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet. Its final episode aired July 3.

TVLine’s Cable TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Man Who Fell to Earth‘s fate. Were you hoping for a second season? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.