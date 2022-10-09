Walking Dead Showrunner Delights in the Gory Details of [Spoiler]'s Demise

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead. If you haven’t watched yet, you might want to before reading any further.

It couldn’t have happened to a nastier guy. In Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead (recapped here), as all hell broke loose in the Commonwealth, mega-brat Sebastian was finally served his just desserts — and he himself was served to walkers.

Viewers hadn’t just been waiting for karma — and/or zombies — to bite Pamela’s son in the butt; they’d been waiting with a murderous gleam in their eyes. Which was showrunner Angela Kang’s plan all along. “Of course!” she tells TVLine with a laugh. “We built him that way on purpose. He’s such a little s—t in the comics that we were like, ‘Oh, this is going to be fun.’

“Sometimes, you want the character to be… I guess the trope name is a magnificent bastard,” she continues. “And it’s sort of fun to watch people be so obnoxious that you’re just waiting to see where their story goes. Who doesn’t want to watch that guy get his face eaten?”

Anyone? No? That’s what we thought. But, although the fate of Teo Rapp-Olsson’s privileged prick was sealed before the actor had ever taped a scene, Sebastian didn’t wind up getting the gruesome send-off that was initially mapped out for him. “We always knew he was going to meet a very bloody end,” says Kang. “And we always knew that it was going to be zombies that were going to take him down.

“There’s always that choice of, ‘Is it a person, or is it a zombie?’” she adds. “And we were like, ‘No, he needs a zombie death.’ His ending here wasn’t even the death we were going to do in the original version, but it fit so perfectly in this spot that this was what we went with.”