Wolf Pack Series Sets Paramount+ Premiere Date — Watch Teaser Trailer

The next generation of teen wolves is making tracks for Paramount+.

Wolf Pack, a new series written and executive-produced by Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) will become available to Paramount+ subscribers on Thursday, Jan. 26 — the same day as Teen Wolf: The Movie. The news was announced Friday during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con.

Based on Edo Van Belkom’s book series, Wolf Pack “follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature,” per the official logline. “Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf.”

Wolf Pack stars Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, described as a “highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.”

Another familiar face will be that of Rodrigo Santoro (Lost) as Garrett Briggs, a Los Angeles park ranger “dedicated to protecting the environment, and adoptive father to the remarkable teenagers. A man of strong values, he is also someone with dark secrets and deep suspicions, especially towards anyone questioning the relationship with his children who were found in the wildfire years earlier.”

The four aforementioned teens are Armani Jackson (Chad) as Everett, Bella Shepard (The Wilds) as Blake, Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna, and Tyler Lawrence Gray as Harlan.

As revealed during the panel, the following actors are also joining in recurring roles: Bailey Stender (iCarly), Chase Liefeld (Chang Can Dunk), Hollie Bahar (Westworld), Lanny Joon (Baby Driver), Rio Mangini (Everything Sucks), Stella Smith (Stargirl), Zack Nelson (Loot) and James Martinez (Love, Victor). Other guest stars will include Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City), Bria Brimmer (Doom Patrol), John L. Adams (The Dead Zone) and Sean Philip Glasgow (Diary of a Future President).

In addition to Davis, Wolf Pack is executive-produced by Jason Ensler, and Joe Genier and Mike Elliott for Capital Arts.

Hit PLAY on the show’s first teaser above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Wolf Pack below.