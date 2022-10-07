The Wheel of Time Releases Season 2 Teaser, First Look at New Mat — Plus, Rosamund Pike Interviews Moiraine!

The Wheel of Time rolled into New York Comic Con on Friday evening with a bevy of Season 2 goodies for fans of Prime Video’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels.

First off, as seen above, there is a bona fide Season 2 teaser video, which recaps a bit of where we have been (Season 1 streamed last November/December) but also serves up many provocative peeks at what lies ahead (Season 2 release date TBA).

There is also a second video, in which series lead Rosamund Pike drives onto the studio lot and interviews… her own character, Moiraine Damodred, about the heroine’s past and future adventures. Check that out below:

Fans also got a pair of first Season 2 photos — of Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon (replacing Season 1 portrayer Barney Harris), and Ceara Coveney as the potentially powerful Elayne Trakand.

In addition to Pike, Finn and Coveney, Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time stars Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, and Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara.

Want scoop on The Wheel of Time Season 2, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.