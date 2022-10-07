TVLine Items: Bones Vet Joins Snowfall, Inside Amy Schumer Trailer and More

Bones vet Tamara Taylor will help Snowfall say goodbye, with an undisclosed role in the FX drama’s sixth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports.

When the final-season announcement was made in April 2022, star/producer Damson Idris in a statement, “I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX. II’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth-season mark and saying goodbye to Franklin Saint will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud.”

Taylor most recently starred on Law & Order: Organized Crime as Angela Wheatley.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Justin Long (New Girl) has joined Disney+’s upcoming Goosebumps series as a “new schoolteacher who develops a terrifying connection to a decades-old supernatural murder,” our sister site Variety reports.

* Fox has renewed creator Dan Harmon’s animated comedy Krapopolis for Season 2, ahead of its 2023 series premiere.

* Prime Video has renewed the adult animated fantasy-adventure series The Legend of Vox Machina for Season 3.

* Hulu has picked up the animated comedy Solar Opposites for Season 5, ahead of its fourth season premiere next year, it was announced at New York Comic Con.

* Paramount+ has released a trailer for Inside Amy Schumer Season 5, premiering with its first two episodes on Thursday, Oct. 20:

