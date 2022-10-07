Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas Movie Trailer Includes Mean Girls Nod

Lovers of cinema, rejoice! Lindsay Lohan is finally back (even if her memory isn’t) in Netflix’s Falling for Christmas — and lo, we’ve got ourselves a trailer.

Written by Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver, the movie stars Lohan as a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

Glee‘s Chord Overstreet fills the role of “handsome, blue-collar lodge owner.” And quite nicely. In addition to Lohan and Overstreet, the cast of Falling for Christmas also includes George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Alejandra Flores, Chase Ramsey, Sean Dillingham and Antonio D. Charity.

So, where’s the Mean Girls nod we alluded to in our headline? Why, in the soundtrack, of course. The song used in the trailer is a Lindsay Lohan cover of “Jingle Bell Rock,” the very same Christmas tune that the Plastics performed in Mean Girls‘ iconic talent show scene (aka why we never sit front row at anything anymore).

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Falling for Christmas — which hits the streamer on Thursday, Nov. 10 — then drop a comment with your early impressions below. Will you be streaming?